Candidate: Earl Gray, incumbent
Office sought: Fort Oglethorpe Mayor
Government Experience: Fort Oglethorpe City Councilman 2010-2015, Fort Oglethorpe Mayor 2016-present
Education/Work Experience: 200 hours of training from University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute for Georgia Municipal Association; small business owner
Accomplishments (personal and/or instrumental in): Hired a new city manager, police chief, building inspector, recreation director, court clerk – five of the most important positions in the city – and kept everything running smoothly; no tax increases; no cuts in services; a lot of growth on Battlefield Parkway and Hwy. 41, including Publix, Food City and a lot of restaurants and other businesses
Problems city is facing: Always problems with water and sewer because of how contract with Tennessee American Water Company works
Vision for city: Capitalize on the economy while it’s good; concentrate on growth on Hwy. 41 in the Scruggs Rd. area that’s so close to the new soccer stadium, hotels and water park planned for East Ridge
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Senator Jeff Mullis, Rep. Dewayne Hill, Rep. Steve Tarvin, Gov. Brian Kemp
Quote: “When I look back on my voting record as a councilman, I’m proud of it. We’ve made a lot of progress in the last four years. We’ve had no negative press at all. I think things will get even better in the next four years.”