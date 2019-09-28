Candidate: Donald Pangle
Office: Ringgold City Council
Education/Work Experience: Associates degree in transportation; 17 years management experience; 25 years as an over-the-road truck driver; choir leader and adult Sunday School teacher at church
Problems city is facing: No serious problems; some flooding recently but city manager and staff are evaluating it
Vision for city: What citizens want – I would survey my constituents, see what their consensus goals are for the city and work accordingly. I would work to keep the city safe and family-friendly, work to attract business – not just service businesses but also industry, which would offer tax relief to residents. No personal agenda, just what is good for the city.
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Gov. Brian Kemp, Rep. Dewayne Hill, Sen. Jeff Mullis, Sheriff Gary Sisk, Judge Jeff Hullender
Quote: “I’m a small government person. I don’t think the government has all the answers. People usually have answers if you listen to them. I would work with the other council members and discuss problems and find answers. Sometimes you have to go outside government to find answers. I believe in treating all people alike.”