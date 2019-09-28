Candidate: Charlie Lamar
Office: Ringgold City Council
Government Experience: U.S. Army; working with government but not directly for government: major contract with TVA for six years (as an engineer), work with municipal water plants across the country
Education/Work Experience: BS degree in chemical engineering, 30+ years leadership in the chemical industry, management of commercial construction projects, practical small business experience
Problems city is facing: City needs to be more pro-business and pro-growth, take advantage of infrastructure that is ready for growth; city has reputation for being difficult for businesses to deal with; city needs to be not only business-friendly but needs to seek out business
Vision for city: See our locals enjoying their hometown for dining, entertainment and activities; have Ringgold be a destination for people from surrounding counties; have Ringgold be a leader in growth and working with businesses and not a follower; okay for city to be a little sleepy but not for it to seem like midnight at 6 p.m.; more transparency in government
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood, Ringgold City Councilman Kelly Bomar, fellow candidate Rhonda Swaney, Catoosa County Commissioner Charlie Stephens
Quote: “As I am an advocate for civic duty I urge everyone to vote. As a veteran I volunteered to defend our country and at the very center of that is our right to choose our representatives. Please consider me for city council. I am asking for your vote.”
Online: https://www.facebook.com/Charlie-Lamar-for-Ringgold-City-Council-101997887842818/