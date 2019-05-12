Several items were recently stolen from a Catoosa County vehicle after it was ransacked while parked outside the Dollar General Store on Alabama Highway, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on May 7 at the Dollar General Store at 8532 Alabama Highway.
The victim told deputies that she went into the store at approximately 2 p.m., spent 10 minutes inside, and returned to her vehicle to find that it had been ransacked.
The victim admitted to deputies that she left the truck’s windows down, and that she left her purse inside, reports show.
Upon inspection of the truck, the glove box of was found to be damaged with contents scattered throughout the vehicle.
The victim said 82 Hydrocodone pills, $50 in cash, two phone chargers, and a bottle of cologne were stolen from the vehicle during the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.