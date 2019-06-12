A McDonough woman collided with another vehicle while trying to change lanes on Interstate 75 northbound, cutting too close to the other car and clipping the front of the car with the back of hers, reports stated.
According to Georgia State Patrol reports:
Kimberly Renee Norman, 58, of 9165 Woodhaven Way, McDonough, attempted to change lanes as she was traveling on I-75 northbound on Monday morning around 10 a.m. and struck a car driven by Stephen Michael, 60, of Kodak, Tennessee.
Michael’s vehicle was struck in the front by the left back end of Norman’s car as she attempted to change lanes without the proper amount of space to safely do so.
Norman was injured from the collision and was transported by AdventHealth Gordon EMS to Hamilton Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Michael was reported to not have any injuries as a result of the wreck and was able to drive his car away from the scene.
As of Tuesday morning, Norman had been released from Hamilton. Norman was charged with improper lane change.