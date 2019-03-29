When longtime public safety figure Gary McConnell says he's just about seen at all, you can take that to the bank. McConnell, who was elected Sheriff of Chattooga County at the age of 22 and retired from public service as head of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, is sharing his insights and experiences in a new book titled, "It's All About the People."
When McConnell succeeded his father as sheriff, he was working with a tiny staff that never got any larger than 50 deputies and jailers during his administration. On the other hand, as head of security concerns at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta, McConnell supervised closer to 30,000 law enforcement personnel.
During his long career in law enforcement, McConnel went from chasing after good ol' boy moonshiners to stalking the Centennial Park bomber. In between, he help cut thousands of marijuana plants and watched as the illicit drug trade turned to more hard core, highly addictive substances that ruined peoples lives in a hurry.
And don't forget about the 13 capital murder trials that he had a role in as sheriff in Chattooga County.
When he was sheriff, McConnell said that without question the case that got the most attention was the Scudder/Odom devil worship case.
56-year old Charles Scudder and his companion, 44-year old Joey Odom were murdered at their Corpsewood estate outside Trion on December 12, 1982. "I actually got hate mail from around the world for speaking out against the anti-Christ stuff that was going on up there," McConnell said.
Samuel Tony West, 21, and Kenneth Avery Brock, 17. Both ultimately receive life sentences for the murders.
McConnell also writes about Judith and Alvin Neelley who shot and killed 23-year old Janice Kay Chapman and dumped her body in the Haywood Valley between Rome and Summerville. The couple was also convicted for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year old Lisa Ann Millican whose body was dumped in Alabama's Little River Canyon
Alvin Neelley later died in prison however Judith is serving a life sentence in Alabama for the Millican murder. McConnell writes that if she is ever paroled for the in the Millican case, she will be returned to Georgia to face prison time for the Chapman murder.
The book also chronicles two major disasters that he was forced to deal with as head of GEMA, the Blizzard of 1993. Interstate 75 was closed from Valdosta to Chattanooga," McConnell said. "Some people were without power for six weeks."
McConnell said 1994 flooding in South Georgia that was the result of seemingly endless rain from the remnants of tropical storm Alberto the worst disaster in Georgia history. He said 55 counties were declared disaster areas. "We were hauling water to hospitals in Macon. We wound up moving in 4,700 temporary homes in the Albany area," McConnell said.
Over 300 caskets were disinterred by the flooding. In the wake of that disaster, the laws were changed required caskets to have some kind of identifying information attached to the them. "I never worked as hard in my life," McConnell recalled.
The Centennial Park bombing case was a different type of challenge. "It was stressful, but not as stressful as the flooding," McConnell said. "We were going to have the Olympic games, it might not have been exactly right but everybody had a place to sleep that night," McConnell said.
When he left GEMA he went to work for Innovative Emergency Management out of Raleigh, North Carolina. Following the 911 incident, McConnell was in charge of reviewing federally mandated emergency plans for every state east of the Mississippi. In his consultants role, McConnell was also involved in the response to Hurricane Katrina.
McConnell's book is available in Rome at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad Street, as well as most of the typical online resources.