1. New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Md.)
2. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
3. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.)
4. Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.)
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Cal.)
6. Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, Fla.)
7. Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.)
8. DeSoto (DeSoto, Tex.)
9. Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.)
10. Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.)
11. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.)
12. Germantown Academy (Fort Washington, Pa.)
13. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio)
14. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
15. South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
16. Africentric Early College (Columbus, Ohio)
17. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Cal.)
18. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)
19. Edison Academy (Detroit, Mich.)
20. Garfield (Seattle, Wash.)
21. Ryle (Union, Ky.)
22. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.)
23. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
24. Northwestern (Kokomo, Ind.)
25. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)