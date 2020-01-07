The Eagles have found their new flight leader.
Joey Mathis was approved for employment by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday evening, making his appointment as the new head football coach at Coosa High School official.
Mathis, who played quarterback at Calhoun High School and graduated in 1995, has spent the last six seasons at Marion County High School in Jasper, Tennessee. He was the Warriors’ offensive coordinator for two years before being named head coach in 2016.
He worked at Adairsville and Pepperell high schools as well as Shorter University before coming to Marion as an assistant.
Several outlets reported that Mathis resigned from his position at Marion County earlier on Tuesday.
Marion County went 26-23 under Mathis, reaching the Tennessee state football playoffs each season he was head coach. The Warriors reached the Class 2A state championship game during Mathis’ two seasons as offensive coordinator.
Todd Wheeler resigned in November after seven seasons as Coosa’s head football coach.
College Football
Kindley becomes latest Georgia lineman in draftATHENS — Guard Solomon Kindley became Georgia’s third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.
Kindley has announced his decision with a “Dear UGA” letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.
Kindley helped form one of the nation’s top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the draft.
Georgia junior running back D’Andre Swift also previously announced he will enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.
Major League Baseball
MLB to investigate reports Red Sox stole signs in 2018BOSTON — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.
In 2017, a warning was sent from commissioner Rob Manfred to teams came after the Red Sox were fined an undisclosed sum for “sending electronic communications from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout” during an August 2017 series against the rival New York Yankees.
NBA
Heat reveal plans around Wade jersey retirementMIAMI — The Miami Heat will celebrate Dwyane Wade’s career with a three-day series of tributes next month, including the retirement of his No. 3 jersey and a viewing of the documentary that chronicles his final season.
A tribute to some of his best moments will be held on Feb. 21. The jersey will go to the rafters when the Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 22. And the documentary covering his on- and off-court life will be shown at the team’s arena Feb. 23.
Wade will be the fifth former Heat player to have his jersey retired by the team, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. The Heat previously announced that LeBron James eventually will have his Heat jersey retired as well.
Wade played 16 seasons in the NBA, most of them with Miami. He helped the Heat win NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is the leading scorer in team history.
► Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.
The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.