The Heritage High School wrestling team began last week by going 1-1 at Coahulla Creek. The Generals lost a match to Adairsville (no score provided), but battled back to upend the Colts, 54-27.
Alex Eacret (195 pounds) and Matt Tetreault (220) each went 2-0 on the night with a pair of pins. Tate Thomas (113) had a pin and a technical fall. Drew Dietz (120), Nathan Boatman (132) and Braeden Oliver (285) were all 2-0 with one pin, while Ethan Covington (160) was 1-0 with a pin.
Enrique Rodriguez (106) and Drake Parker (182) both had a win by pinfall during the night.
On the JV side, A.J. Glover (170) was 2-0 with two pins. Jonathan Morris (285) was 1-0 with a pin. Landon Albright (106) went 2-1 with one pin and Dax Akers (145) finished 1-1-1, but recorded a pin.
Then on Thursday, the week continued with a tri-match in Jasper. The Generals cruised past Denmark, 65-15, before holding off host Pickens, 54-27.
Seven wrestlers went unbeaten for the Generals on the night.
Eacret (195) and Garrett Pennington (138) each went 2-0 with two pins, while Albright (106), Thomas (113), Boatman (132) and Oliver (285) were all 2-0 with one pin. Christian Merrill (160) won his only match of the night by pinfall.
Dietz (120), Akers (152), Parker (182), Tetreault (220) and Jacob Rudder (170) were all 1-1 with one pin, while Jack Showalter (145) went 1-1. Rodriguez (106) also got a win in a JV match.
Heritage concluded its first week of the new season by taking third place at the Walnut Grove Duals on Saturday.
The Generals picked up victories over Dutchtown (75-4), Jonesboro (76-6) and Berkmar (60-24), but fell to Locust Grove (57-24) and eventual tournament champion Walnut Grove (42-32).
Parker (182) and Eacret (195) both went 5-0 on the day. Eacret had three pins, while Parker collected two.
Showalter (145) was 4-1 with three pins and Albright (106) was 4-1 with one pin. Thomas (113) and Boatman (132) were both 3-2 with two pins. Dietz (120) was 3-2 with two pins and one technical fall. Pennington (138), Rudder (170) and Oliver (285) were 3-2 with one pin and Covington (160) also went 3-2 on the afternoon.
In addition, Tetreault (220), Akers (152) and Dekin Rhodes (126) each had two victories with Tetreault and Rhodes both winning once by pin.
In JV matches, Glover (170) was 2-1 with two pins, while Rodriguez (106) and Morris (285) were both 1-1 with one pin.
Heritage is now 10-4 on the season and will wrestle at Dade County on Thursday.
Gordon Lee goes 3-2 at Coosa
The Trojans traveled south to Floyd County on Saturday to participate in the Coosa Duals and returned home with a 3-2 record.
Gordon Lee collected victories against Coosa (48-36), Dalton (48-36) and Model (42-36), while they fell to Paulding County (48-36) and Huntsville, Ala. (69-12).
Penn Askew went 5-0 for Gordon Lee at 132 pounds, while Hunter Burnett was 4-1 while splitting time between 120 and 126 pounds. Nathan Hunley (145), Montgomery Kephart (152/160) and Michael Akins (285) were all 3-2 on the day, followed by Austin Crowley (220) at 2-1 and Justin Cruise (220) at 1-0.