The Heritage Generals enjoyed Senior Night on the mats with a 54-27 victory over Murray County Thursday night in Boynton.
Tate Thomas (106 pounds), Drew Dietz (113), Brayden Krajesky (120), Garrett Pennington (132), Mike Stokes (138), Christian Merrill (145), Jacob Rudder (170), Drake Parker (182), Alex Eacret (195) and Braeden Oliver (220) all won matches, while Pennington, Stokes, Merrill, Parker and Eacret won their matches by pinfall.
Dax Akers (145) also recorded a pin in a JV match.
Heritage improved to 30-14 in dual matches with the victory.
Two days later, the Generals placed seventh and finished with five medalists at the North Metro Invitational at Brookwood High School in Atlanta.
Parker (182 pounds) and Eacret (195) were both crowned tournament champions for the Generals, while Thomas (106), Dietz (113) and Pennington (132) all finished fourth for the Navy-and-Red.
Heritage also saw Jonathan Morris win the junior varsity title at 285 pounds, while Landon Albright (106) was third in his weight class during the JV tournament.
The host Broncos won the tournament with 216.5 points. Lowndes (175) was second and Buford (149.5) was third. Heritage, the smallest school in attendance in terms of classification, was seventh with 106 points.
LaFayette places three at Darlington
The Ramblers traveled to Rome for the Darlington Classic on Saturday and saw three of its wrestlers earn medals. Avery Sullivan (132) and Karson Ledford (145) each finished second in their weight classes, while Matthew Wallin (285) placed third.
LaFayette finished in eighth place with 83 points in the team standings. Mount Pisgah Christian (157.5) took first place, followed by Model (136) and Benjamin Russell of Alabama (132.5).
Ringgold places three at Coahulla Creek
The Tigers had three of its wrestlers medal at the Coahulla Creek Classic on Saturday. Seth Parker finished in second place at 145 pounds. Luke Parks (220) was third and Nolan Rohrer (113) was fifth.
LFO was represented in the tournament by a trio of freshmen in Chandler Tisdale (106), Alex Federov (113) and Gavin McWhorter (132).
McAdory of Alabama won the team title 207 points, followed by Hixson of Tennessee (186) and Adairsville (183). Ringgold 62.5 finished in 13th place, while LFO (11) finished up in 18th place.
Teams will now prepare for the area traditional tournaments this weekend. Heritage and LaFayette will wrestle in the 6-AAAA tournament at Pickens, while Ringgold will be among those at the 6-AAA tournament, hosted by LFO.