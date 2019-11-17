The Chattanooga Valley and Rossville Middle School wrestling teams lost to Dade County last Tuesday night in Flintstone, but the host Eagles would salvage the night with a win over the Bulldogs in the final match.
Dade County 46, Chattanooga Valley 31
The Eagles got pins from Ethan Graffe (94 pounds) and Evan Doyle (115). Alex Richardson (72), Austin Durham (78) and Christian Duke (108) all won by decision. CVMS won by decision at 220 (no name provided) and Evelino West picked up a forfeit victory at heavyweight.
Dade County 57, Rossville 30
Hunter Barber (78), Zack Gravitt (100) Bryson Harris (108) all won by pinfall. Andrew Cordell (86) and Bryan Ojeda (115) picked up minor victories, while there was a double forfeit at the heavyweight bout.
Chattanooga Valley 63, Rossville 18
The Eagles picked up the win behind pins from Gage Neal (86), Graffe (100), Malachi Hutchinson (123), Levi Kirk (150), Charlie Davis (180) and Hayden Kerr (220). Clay Hathaway (94), Duke (108) and Kyle Burnham (140) all won by decision, while Michael Johnston (165), Beckham Whaley (275) and Richardson (72) picked up six points forfeit victories.
The Bulldogs’ 18 points came on three pin by Barber (78), Harris (115) and Noah Watkins (130).
Ringgold 48, Gordon Lee 24
In Ringgold, the Tigers got pins by Sean Goldsmith (78), Tristian Busch (100), Levi Lowery (150), Bennett Blanks (165), Brent Lee Raby (220) and Travis Talley (HWT) as they doubled up the Trojans in a dual match last Tuesday.
Brayden Sylar (94) and Jaxon Delgado (123) picked up wins by decision and Matthew Lowery (180) each earned six points on a forfeit.
Gordon Lee’s pins came from Noah Brown and Brock Crutchfield, while Peyton Mullins, Layne Vaughn, Avery Bloodworth and Zack Walston all won on points.
Ringgold 36, Dalton 34
On Thursday, the Tigers squeezed past Dalton on the strength of pins by Chandler Craig (72), Hudson Moss (115) and Raby (180). Pierce Pennington (86), Logan Moore (108), Jacob Lambcke (123) and Matthew Lowery (150) all won by decision.
Ringgold 51, Heritage 29
The Tigers capped Thursday’s tri-match with a win over the Generals as Craig (72), Goldsmith (78), Busch (100), Brayden Roach (130), Matthew Lowery (150), Blanks (165), Raby (180) and Talley (HWT) scored pinfalls. Pennington (86) won on points.
Winners for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge 55, LaFayette 30
After moving up its match from Friday up to Wednesday, the Mustangs won a decision over the Ramblers in Rock Spring.
Dalton Griffin (86 pounds), Jacob Bond (100), Bentley Cannington (115), Levi Ledford (123), Drew Dean (130), Harlee Ellison (140), Hayden Camp (180) and Holden Ballew (220) all won by pin for the Mustangs. Jacob Hamilton (108) won a major decision, while Zachary Ellis (150) won by decision.
For the Ramblers, Jack Dennis (72), Avery Davis (78), Hagen Baker (94), Logan Kendrick (165) and Gavin Reed (HWT) all won by pin.
In exhibition matches, Gabe Warren, Chandler Ballew, Nicholas Cigalina, Nate Hines, Brady Wilson, Malachi Miller, Riley Ledford and Micah Smith all won by pin for the Mustangs. Eli Robbins picked up a victory by technical fall, while Will Stier, Jaylen Gross and Jack Harris all won on points for Saddle Ridge.