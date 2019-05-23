Dogged persistence on the part of a local auction sales team and some movement on the part of both the buyer and seller has resulted in a contract for the Masters Antiques building, 241 Broad Street.
The property was included in an auction conducted by Dempsey Auction on Thursday, May 15. In addition to the building in the 200 block, the sale also included the 110-112 Broad Street building in the Cotton Block.
When the auction peaked out, high bids were not really what either owner was hoping for, according to Lou Dempsey, however everyone agreed to continue negotiations and a deal was struck for the antique shop.
Tom Lindsay, an agent with Dempsey Auction, said he was not at liberty to identify the purchaser at this time however he did say that the buyer is local.
One of the issues with the building is a roof that is in need of major work, according to another bidder for the for the property.
Lindsay said the building has been in the Masters family since 1993. He said the owner plans to move most of the antiques to a shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lindsay, a city council member in Cave Spring, also said that leaders town are trying to convince Karen Masters to open a new location there.
Meanwhile, Dempsey confirmed that negotiations for the 110-112 Broad Street building are also continuing. It is unclear whether or not the prospective buyers are interested in keeping the property as a pizza restaurant. It was renovated for that purpose several years ago by a Carrollton businessman, but the Rome shop never opened. It is however fully stocked with new pizza ovens and other kitchen equipment
Work on Mount Berry Trail is underway
Spriggs Construction crews started the process of building the new Mount Berry Trail on the western flank of the Oostanaula River last week.
Berry College Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability Eddie Elsberry said the college now has a first draft of plans to connect the campus to the river trail but does not have a timetable for construction.
The trail project, funded by the 2013 SPLOST package, runs from behind the U.S. post office along the river to where Big Dry Creek dumps into the Oostanaula. A second phase of the trail will ultimately cross Big Dry Creek and link up with the Armuchee Connector and tie back into the trail system on the opposite side of the river.
Spriggs' was the lowest of six bids submitted for the project at $466.369.60.
A trail head will be located near the cul-de-sac on Coligni Way behind the post office.
We definitely want the trail to come to berry and Berry to connect to the trail," Elsberry said. The college however, has not determined when its approximately half mile long approach to the trail would be built.
He said there will be one interesting wrinkle to the trail where it goes under the Georgia Loop 1 bridge, and will have gates that will permit Berry to access the trail to move cattle from pastures on the north side of the highway to the area where Elsberry called the Oak Hill bottoms.
"There will be signs out that that will tell folks the trail may be closed for maybe 30 minutes to let us push the cattle from one pasture to another," Esberry said.
Until Floyd County gets a green light from Norfolk Southern to go under its trestle over the Oostanaula from Ridge Ferry Park, the Mount Berry Trail will not be linked to the rest of the trail system. Floyd County manager Jamie McCord is hoping that green light will come soon so that the county can tap into the $400,000 in transportation funds administered by the Georgia DOT for the project that have been earmarked for close to a decade, but never allocated.