Two Maryland residents are facing felony charges in the wake of an investigation into a hit and run wreck late Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rey Villatoro-Lopez, 31, of 107 S. Dean St., Baltimore, and Alejandro Israel Chanchavac-Lopez, 28, address not listed, were both charged with felony obstruction after they ran from officers investigating a wreck at the end of Runway Drive in Rome.
Chanchavac-Lopezwas was charged with simple battery against police officer or corrections officer. He resisted while the officer was putting handcuffs on.
“At one point the male subject began swinging his left elbow attempting to strike me in my head and face area, but his elbow never made contact,” the report stated. “I struck him in the left side of his ribs with a closed fist 3 or 4 times to deter the male subject from attempting to cause me any physical harm.”
Chanchavac continued to resist arrest until a second officer arrived and he could be taken to the jail.
When Villatoro-Lopez was caught and subdued, he gave police false identification cards including a Maryland driver’s license and Guatemala ID card. He was charged with false writings.
Altercation leads to pair’s arrest
A Rome couple is facing charges after a verbal confrontation reportedly resulted in actual physical contact in violation of a court order.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John William Camp, 51, of 414 Woodward St., and Mary Christen Camp, 54, of 306 Couper St., were arrested Wednesday night after a confrontation at William Camp’s residence.
The woman had a no-violent contact stipulation in a bond for William Camp. He was charged with felony aggravated stalking while Mary Camp was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after a shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle were found in her vehicle.
Man accused of false imprisonment
A Northeast Georgia man is charged with felony false imprisonment after holding a person against their will in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ryan Scott McCrickard, 31, of 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, is alleged to have dragged a victim into a closet at a home on Lakeland Drive in Rome Tuesday afternoon and held the woman against her will as he assaulted her.
Man charged with terroristic threats
A 30-year-old Rome man was charged with felony terroristic acts and misdemeanor criminal trespass in a domestic case Thursday morning on the 300 block of Avenue C in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Luke Charles Roberts, of 2005 Dean Ave. SE Room 314, “did commit the above offenses when he threatened to kill the victim by saying that he would kill her and himself.”
Roberts also destroyed several items and furniture inside the residence.
Couple charged with felony drug possession after traffic stop
A 41-year-old Rome man and a 28-year-old Chatsworth woman were charged with meth possession after the vehicle they were in was stopped at Chatillon and Redwood Thursday just before 1 p.m. for being unregistered and an officer noticed drugs in the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Lee Gresham, of 209 Couper St. NE, was pulled over for having an unregistered vehicle and also did not have valid insurance.
“During contact with police he was found in possession of meth,” the report stated.
In addition, his passenger, Toni Mikale Steadman, of 300 Viola Drive, “was found with a needle containing a white liquid substance suspected to be methamphetamine.”
