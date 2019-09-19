CINCINNATI — Josef Martinez scored two goals 6 minutes apart in the second half to help Atlanta United FC secure a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati Wednesday night.
Martinez gave Atlanta (16-11-3) the lead in the 59th minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Pity Martinez. Martinez sealed it in the 65th on a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Julian Gressel.
Atlanta outshot Cincinnati (6-22-3) by a 15-12 margin, with seven shots on goal.
Atlanta drew seven corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given three yellow cards. Cincinnati drew four corner kicks, committed nine fouls and was given one yellow card.
Both teams next play Saturday. Atlanta hosts the San Jose Earthquakes while Cincinnati plays the Chicago Fire.
Major League Baseball
Yankees pitcher Germán placed on leave by MLB
NEW YORK — Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy on Thursday, casting doubt over whether New York’s top winner this season will be available for the playoffs.
Manager Aaron Boone was informed of the decision while he was driving to Yankee Stadium for a game against the Los Angeles Angels. New York was in position to clinch its first AL East title since 2012 with a victory.
Details on what prompted the action weren’t disclosed. MLB said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.”
The Yankees are likely to begin the AL playoffs Oct. 4 at home.
A 27-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic who made his major league debut in 2017, Germán entered this season with a 2-7 record in 14 starts and 14 relief appearances. He became a full-time member of the rotation after ace Luis Severino got hurt in spring training and is 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings
NBA
Former Hawks star Johnson signs contract with Pistons
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons signed 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson.
Detroit announced the move Thursday.
The 17-year NBA veteran did not play in the league last season. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.
Johnson averaged 6.8 points in 55 games for Houston and Utah during two seasons ago. The seven-time All-Star has also played for Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami, averaging 16 points over his career with 15 double-digit scoring seasons.
The Pistons previously signed 30-year-old guard Derrick Rose, a former NBA MVP, and 30-year-old forward Markieff Morris this offseason. They are shooting to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since earning a spot in eight straight postseasons from 2002 to 2009.
Golf
Hoge keeps rolling, takes early lead in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Hoge felt relieved to make his way back to the PGA Tour and is starting the new season with a clear head, no stress and great scores.
One week after he was runner-up at the Greenbrier for the best finish of his PGA Tour career, Hoge opened with three straight birdies and closed with a 45-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead among the early starters Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Robert Streb, Cameron Percy and Seamus Power each shot 65.
Thunderstorms moved in over the Country Club of Jackson in the afternoon and led to a lengthy delay, making it unlikely the first round would be completed. Of the late starters, Byeong Hun An and J.T. Poston were at 5 under.