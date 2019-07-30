MARTA wins grant to swap diesel buses for electric
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s public transit operator has been awarded a $2.6 million grant to replace diesel buses with zero-emission electric buses.
MARTA announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday.
The new electric fleet will help cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy consumption in the traffic-plagued city. Six new battery electric buses are expected to be deployed by July 2021 and will replace six older diesel models.
The new buses, manufactured in Anniston, Alabama, are 40-feet in length and can carry 38 seated passengers and 38 standing.
A news release says the buses will be supported by on-route charging, allowing them to operate throughout the day without returning to a bus depot.
The buses will run on two routes between Midtown Atlanta and points to the east.
Video: Angry man chases gas station patron with machete
AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — Cellphone video recorded a man being chased and attacked by another driver with a machete at a suburban Atlanta gas station.
WSB-TV reported Monday that Joshua Evans was honked at incessantly at a stoplight, and so he moved forward to enter the gas station parking lot.
He says the other driver followed him and attacked him with a machete, cutting his back and hands. Evans’ girlfriend jumped on the attacker’s back at one point.
A witness recorded the fight as well as the attacker’s license plate number.
WSB reports that authorities also picked up the suspect’s Walmart work vest with his name badge.
Cobb County jail records show that Dave Anthony Williams of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested at a nearby Walmart on charges of aggravated assault and battery.
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html