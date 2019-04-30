A Rome man faces multiple felony charges after being caught with a large amount of marijuana, digital scales and a pistol in the waistband of his pants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Montavious Lazius Cook, 18, of 9 Runway Drive, was apprehended Monday night around 9:40 on West 11th Street.
Police reported that Cook had two large bags of marijuana, a set of digital scales and then the police discovered the pistol.
Cook is charged with felonies for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of law enforcement for physically resisting arrest.
Man charged with burglary and criminal damage to property
A Rome man who broke into a couple of homes faces at least five felony counts along with a half-dozen other charges related to theft of services.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keith O’Bryan Stocks, 28, of 202 E. 14th St., is alleged to have broken into two vacant dwellings, one of them on Rockmart Road in Silver Creek. He is accused of removing a lock on the power box at one home and straight-wiring a mobile home power service to the home.
When police attempted to take Stocks into custody around 12:50 Monday afternoon, he attempted to jerk away from the officers and dented a Floyd County police cruiser during the scuffle.
Stocks is charged with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal damage to property and a felony for interference with government property.
He is charged with two misdemeanor counts each for criminal trespass, theft of services, theft by taking and a single count of obstruction.
Floyd County man arrested on Florida warrants
A Silver Creek man faces a fugitive from justice charge locally after being arrested on warrants issued out of Panama City, Florida.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Neal Brannon, 55, of 648 Old Rockmart Road, was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies at a location in Cave Spring around 10:45 Monday night on felony warrants for grand theft and failure to appear in Bay County, Florida.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Report: No students injured in 2nd school bus crash
Two days after a driver slammed into a Floyd County school bus on Calhoun Road, another driver hit a school bus stopped to pick up students on Ga. 20.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The yellow county school bus had its lights flashing and its stop sign extended just after 7 a.m. Friday as it was stopped on Ga. 20 near Avery Road to pick up students.
Traffic on the opposite side of the road also was stopped when a 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom driven by an 18-year-old Cedar Bluff, Alabama, man came up from behind and struck a 2007 Mitsubishi Raider. The Raider spun across the road and the LeSabre kept moving forward until it crashed into a corner of the bus and stopped.
The driver of the school bus and 20 students, ages 10 to 19, were checked out on the scene. No injuries were reported and the bus continued on to school.
Both of the cars were towed from the scene and the drivers taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the LeSabre was cited for following too closely.
The incident came on the heels of a Wednesday afternoon crash on Calhoun Road that led to charges of DUI drugs against the driver who hit a school bus traveling in the opposite lane of traffic.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Man charged with stabbing another
A Dalton man was arrested at Floyd Medical Center Tuesday in connection with a March stabbing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
George Kelvin Waddell, 53, of 412 Wrinkle St., stabbed the victim in the leg with a black-handled kitchen knife. He was identified by the victim in a photo lineup with 100% certainty.
Waddell is charged with felony aggravated assault.
John Popham, staff writer