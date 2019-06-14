MARIETTA — The Cobb NAACP’s three-day weekend of culture and music commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. will kick off Friday.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery, dating back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that all slaves were free, according to a news release from the Cobb County NAACP.
The celebration of June 19 was coined “Juneteenth” and grew into a national event with more participation from descendants.
The three days of festivities, organized in partnership with the city of Marietta, begin at 6 p.m. Friday with “Evening Under the Stars,” featuring Jonathan “John Boy” Wright and his 13-piece brass band Surround Sound.
On Saturday, the Juneteenth Cultural Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a health fair with a variety of wellness tests and screenings, as well as various entertainment, children’s activities and more than 100 vendors.
A “Gospel Fest” from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday will close out the weekend of events, with the sounds of award-winning gospel singer Dottie Peoples.
All of the events will be held in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
For more information on this weekend’s events, call 770-425-5757 or visit cobbnaacp.org.
Thomas Hartwell, The Marietta Daily Journal
Dalton advisory committee will have input but no final say on SPLOST projects
DALTON — A citizens panel will have a say in selecting projects that would be funded by a special purpose, local option sales tax that is expected to be put before Whitfield County voters in the May 2020 general primary. But they won't have the final say.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to create a SPLOST 2020 advisory committee to help select the projects.
In April, commissioners heard from Floyd County Commission Vice Chairman Wright Bagby and that county's manager, Jamie McCord, about that county's process for developing a SPLOST.
For Floyd County, a citizens group makes the final decisions on what projects are presented to voters for each SPLOST. The Whitfield committee won't have the same powers.
"We have to have the final say," said Commissioner Roger Crossen.
Board Chairman Lynn Laughter said elected officials have a responsibility to make the final decision on which projects will be placed before voters.
Instead, commissioners and the councils of each of the four cities in Whitfield County — Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell — will each develop lists of projects to be funded and bring them to the advisory committee, which will discuss the projects and make recommendations. Then each of the local governments will put together a final list to be placed on the ballot.
In a March special election, Whitfield County voters rejected a six-year, $100 million SPLOST that would have begun July 1.