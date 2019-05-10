A Cobb County man fled from arrest on April 30 during a multi-state crimes against children investigation faces additional felony charges.
Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, Marietta, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony attempt to flee law enforcement when he fled from officers trying to stop him near U.S. 27 North and Stonebridge Drive.
Police chased Nelson into Chattooga County before Georgia State Patrol troopers captured him. Nelson also faces 13 traffic-related misdemeanors related to the chase.
Man arrested near Model Elementary on felony drug charge
A Plainville man faces at least four felony counts after his apprehension on the grounds of Model Elementary School.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Thomas Jones, 36, of 575 Miller's Loop Road, Plainville, fled from officers at the Model Elementary School campus Thursday afternoon.
The school was placed on a temporary lockdown during the foot chase.
When Jones was apprehended officers recovered a glass smoking device with marijuana residue. Police also found a quantity of suspected Tramadol in his car.
Jones is charged with three felony counts possession of controlled substances on school grounds and one felony for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Misdemeanor charges include possession of a drug related objects, two counts obstruction of officers and one count disrupting a public school.
He is also charged with a parole violation.
Rome man arrested on multiple drug felonies
A Rome man was arrested at a local motel after police recovered quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, suspected heroin and other loose pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Bragg, 37, of 3189 Martha Berry Highway, was arrested Thursday after authorities smelled marijuana coming from his room. During a subsequent search, clear bags of meth, marijuana, heroin and the pills were found along with bunches of bags usually used for packaging the drugs. A pistol was also recovered from the room.
Bragg is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with misdemeanors of possession of drug related objects and possession of drugs not in an original container.
Report: Man had stolen vehicle
A Rome man is facing a felony charge for theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle after police claim he was in possession of a Toyota Camry which he should have known was stolen.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Lee Huston, 32, of 2 Alkaid St., was in physical command of the vehicle Thursday on Wayside Road.
Man caught with residue in meth pipe
A Rome man was taken to jail Thursday night after allegedly being caught with a pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nycholas Tysean Strickland, 19, of 22 Tomlin Drive, was picked up on Dean Avenue near Holiday Drive just after 10 p.m. Thursday with a homemade meth pipe containing the drug residue.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor for possession of a drug related object.