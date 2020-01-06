A man who committed a string of bank robberies, including one in Ringgold in April 2016, was sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court in Rome, Ga.
Garrett Storm Hickey, 29, of Centre, Ala., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen to five years, four months in prison, with credit for time served, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,200.
Hickey pleaded guilty in October 2019 to the Ringgold robbery and two Alabama robberies.
“Diligence by the FBI and our law enforcement partners helped solve these cold case bank robberies,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This is also an example of the exemplary cooperation by law enforcement across multiple districts to give closure to the victims and employees of the banks involved while bringing this robber to justice.”
According to Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court:
On July 6, 2015, Garrett Storm Hickey robbed a bank in Murfreesboro, Tenn., using a threatening note that demanded money. Using a very similar note and always asking for $1,400, he then robbed three more banks.
On April 19, 2016, he robbed a bank in Ringgold, Ga., and shortly after, on May 4, 2016, he robbed a bank in Priceville, Ala. Hickey’s last known robbery was on July 20, 2016, at a bank in Athens, Ala.
In 2017, Hickey was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison after a fingerprint linked him to the Murfreesboro robbery. Later, while still serving his initial sentence, a fingerprint identification by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab connected him with the Ringgold robbery. In addition, other evidence, including photos from the bank cameras, linked him to the two Alabama robberies.
This case was investigated by the FBI’s Atlanta-Dalton office, Birmingham-Huntsville office, and Memphis-Murfreesboro office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation — Region 1, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ringgold Police Department, both in Georgia, as well as the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens Police Department, and the Priceville Police Department, all in Alabama.