According to Deputy Coroner Eric Johnston:
A 911 call was received at 3:59 a.m. Friday morning about a man who had been hit by a train. Conductors said the man, Jeremiah Robinson, was sitting in the tracks and the train was unable to stop in time. There is currently an investigation underway as to why Robinson was in the tracks at that time of the morning.
John Popham, staff writer
Police investigating shooting in Garden Lakes
On Saturday at about 12:41 a.m. Rome Police officers responded to a call on Shoreline Drive of a 2013 blue Nissan Rogue in a ditch. On arrival officers discovered the vehicle unoccupied and located a female at a nearby residence. The female was bleeding and was the victim of a gunshot wound to the upper body. The female was identified as 25-year-old Keana Tiara Harper of Rome. Harper was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. At the time of this release she was in critical but stable condition.
This is an active criminal investigation and nothing further can released at this time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Aaron Thacker at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.
From Rome City Police Department
Florida woman charged with drug possession
A Jacksonville woman was pulled over at Chateau Drive and reportedly found with several drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tori Christen Corrado, 23, of 8548 Turkey Oaks Drive, was found with a small amount of marijuana in her car as well as vape cartridges with 92%-95% THC oil inside.
Corrado is charged with felony possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.