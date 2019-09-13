A Rome man was arrested at a Citgo gas station on Shorter Avenue after police responded to a knife fight in the parking lot Thursday night.
According to Rome police reports:
Cody Lee Little, 26, of 27B West Drive, was involved in an incident Thursday evening at Harvey and Copeland Street where he pointed a pellet gun at a person's head and tried to force them into a car. He also hit them in the face with the gun and smashed their phone.
Little was involved in a second fight 38 minutes later in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station where, according to video footage, he approached a man aggressively in the parking lot and the two began to fight. The second man in the fight reportedly had a knife according to witnesses, but dropped it during the fight.
The arresting officer who watched the video said in his report the second man tried to flee several times but was pursued by Little and two other women who were with him. Little tried to flee from officers and only stopped when threatened by a taser.
Little is charged with felony aggravated assault, kidnapping, misdemeanor trespass, battery and obstruction of law enforcement. He was being held without bond.
Report: Man threatens to cut brother
Police responded to Spring Creek Street early Friday morning where two brothers were reportedly fighting and one made a threat.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aubrey Randell Pitts, 57, of 1509 Spring Creek St., threatened to cut his brother and hindered a law enforcement operation.
Pitts is charged with felony terrorist threats and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. He is being held on a $5,700 property bond.