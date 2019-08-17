An Aragon man was arrested late Friday night after police say he resisted arrest while they were serving a warrant.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Christopher Wayne Russell, 33, of 148 Sewell Road, Aragon, was being arrested on Ga. Loop 1 and Turner Chapel Road when he tried to run from police and also shoved them.
Russell is charged with felony obstructing law enforcement, misdemeanor battery and driving on a suspended license.
Man charged with possession of drugs and DUI
A Resaca man was pulled over on Iron Street on Saturday and charged with several driving violations and meth possession.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Nichalous David Defoor, 28, of 1363 Sexton Drive, Resaca, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving with a cracked windshield, possession of drug-related objects, operation of a vehicle without a license plate and driving under the influence.