A Silver Creek man was arrested at his residence Wednesday night and charged with threatening to kill someone and ripping up a teddy bear and displaying it to the victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Broadus Bloodworth, 54, of 34 Montre Circle, pointed a gun at someone during an altercation three times. He also threatened to kill himself and harm others. Bloodworth then took a cutting tool and cut a stuffed bear before displaying it to the victim.
Bloodworth is being charged with felony terroristic acts and threat, aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless conduct, pointing or aiming a gun at another and criminal trespass.
Three women arrested at Central Plaza Dollar General
Two Rockmart women and an Aragon woman were arrested outside Dollar General and charged with having drugs and drug related items in their car.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Ann Locklear, 33, of 204 Forrest Court, attempted to steal items from Dollar General and was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills not in an original container.
Kimberly Ann Lowery, 33, of 658 Aragon-Taylorsville Road, and Davida Samantha Taylor Perry, 24, also of 204 Forrest Court, were both in a car which contained methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
The trio are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a drug related object. Locklear faces additional misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and drugs not in an original container.