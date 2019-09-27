A Rome man faces a felony charge of theft by receiving after police say he attempted to sell stolen property at a Shorter Avenue pawn shop on Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Garrett, 42, of 35 Green Acre Road, told Easy Money Pawn he owned a stolen item worth over $1,500 and sold it to them for less.
Garrett is charged with felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor theft by deception, driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a license plate.
He is being held on a total bond of $7,590.