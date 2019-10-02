A Rome man who was stopped for reckless driving is now charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Tucker, 37, of 32 Bollen Court, was pulled over in the 3100 block of Maple Road in Lindale for driving in a reckless manner. He initially attempted to flee from police but was eventually stopped. At that point, the officer learned that Tucker had taken the vehicle without permission from the owner.
Tucker is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property along with misdemeanor reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, obstruction of law enforcement and criminal damage to property.