A Rome man who was stopped by a Floyd County police patrolman on Martha Berry Highway late Monday faces a felony drug charge in addition to a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Michael Barry McCauley, 42, of 458 Armuchee Trail, was stopped in the 3300 block of Martha Berry Highway around 6:20 p.m. McCauley had a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on him at the time, resulting in a felony possession of methamphetamine charge.

McCauley was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.

Doug Walker, associate editor

Report: Man picked up for prowling faces additional charges

A man was arrested Tuesday for loitering and now faces additional charges according to a warrant that states he reportedly damaged a window in a police car.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Timothy Steven Beam, 49, repeatedly kicked the back window of a patrol car, rendering it inoperable. 

Beam is charged with felony interference with government property and misdemeanor prowling and loitering. 

John Popham, staff writer