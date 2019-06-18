A Rome man who was stopped by a Floyd County police patrolman on Martha Berry Highway late Monday faces a felony drug charge in addition to a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Barry McCauley, 42, of 458 Armuchee Trail, was stopped in the 3300 block of Martha Berry Highway around 6:20 p.m. McCauley had a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on him at the time, resulting in a felony possession of methamphetamine charge.
McCauley was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Report: Man picked up for prowling faces additional charges
A man was arrested Tuesday for loitering and now faces additional charges according to a warrant that states he reportedly damaged a window in a police car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timothy Steven Beam, 49, repeatedly kicked the back window of a patrol car, rendering it inoperable.
Beam is charged with felony interference with government property and misdemeanor prowling and loitering.