A Decatur man reportedly kicked in his father’s door Friday, and then traveled to Southern Street where he shot at a house with people standing outside.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Allyn Charles Franklin Jr., 40, of 3526 Finesse Drive, Decatur, was screaming and cursing when he broke down his father’s door before he fired his weapon at a different house later in the day.
Franklin is charged with felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.
Report: Traffic stop leads to multiple felonies
A Rome man was pulled over on East Main Street and Cave Spring Street for driving with an expired tag when police reportedly found drugs and a stolen firearm inside the car.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Timon Davier Adams, 28, of 313 E. 15th St., had two bags of marijuana which weighed an ounce and was in possession of a stolen firearm while being a convicted felon.
Adams is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on an expired tag.
John Popham, staff writer