A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on 11 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree after jumping on the hood of a Floyd County school bus.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 35, of 306 Woodward St., was arrested by Rome Police near the intersection of Elliott Drive and Deer Run Trail. He is charged with 11 counts of cruelty to children after jumping onto the hood of the bus and banging on the window.
Godfrey then allegedly jumped off the hood of the bus toward a passing city school bus and started swinging on the side vision mirror of that bus.
Godfrey then ran toward a home on Elliott Drive where he was ultimately taken into custody.
In addition to the felony counts of cruelty for essentially traumatizing and putting the children on the two buses in danger, Godfrey faces misdemeanors for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunk and two counts of disruption of a public school.
Stolen checks land man in jail
A Rome man faces multiple charges related to the theft by checks from mail boxes in the Rome area going back to last November.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Perry Lee Barnes Jr., 36, of 46 Lull Road, who was picked up from Bartow County faces one felony count of third degree forgery for possession of two checks that were taken from the mail of a local trucking company last year. The two checks were valued at more than $5,200.
Barnes also has four misdemeanor counts of fourth degree forgery for possession of checks that were valued at more than $2,100, and two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property for possession of stolen checks valued at more than $200.
Barnes is also being held on undisclosed charges for authorities in Whitfield County.
Man refuses to leave property, resulting in multiple felony charges
A Rome man who refused to leave property on Jones Bend Road was ultimately taken into custody after a scuffle with officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James William Lupo IV, 38, of 22 Johns Drive, was arrested on Turner McCall Boulevard by Floyd County Police on seven felony counts of obstruction of an officer. Most of the counts stem from the police's initial efforts to arrest Lupo on Jones Bend Road. Two other counts were added when he resisted officers at the Floyd Medical Center.
He was also charged with a felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal trespass charges.
Probationer facing felony drug charge
A Floyd County man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after the drug was found in his wallet at 100 Marable Way.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd Terrell Massey Jr., 36, of 3 S. Central Ave., Lindale, was arrested at the Adult Probation Division office in West Rome Friday morning after a quantity of meth was found in a bag tucked away in his wallet.