A Rome man accused of breaking into a home, then stealing a van, was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jorge Luis Depaz-Acevedo, 28, of 718 Graham St., broke a window to gain entrance to a home in the 600 block of Graham Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. After breaking into the home, Depaz-Acevedo took a 2004 Toyota van from the same property.
He was arrested by Rome police less than half an hour later and charged with felonies for burglary and motor vehicle theft.
Police: Aragon man stole diver's watch
An Aragon man remained in jail Monday night with no bond on felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mason Edward Todd, 24, of 1226 Morris Road, Aragon, entered a property for "an unlawful purpose" and stole a diver's watch from an outbuilding attached to the carport of the building.