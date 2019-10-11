A Cedartown man was arrested on Thursday at his home on warrants stating he molested a child in July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tevin Monquez Brown, 22, 1116 N. Main St., Cedartown, touched a child under the age of 16 inappropriately on July 22. Brown is facing two felony child molestation charges.
Report: Woman runs man down in car
A Lindale woman who allegedly struck a man with her car on Thursday was arrested on aggravated assault charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tameika Monique Davis, 39, of 2 Van Tassle Drive, tried to hit a man with her vehicle after telling witnesses she was going to run him over. Davis hit the man who rolled off the vehicle.
Report: Woman had drug scale at housing project
Jail reports say an Augusta woman was arrested on Hull Avenue for reportedly having less than an ounce of marijuana and a scale used for drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chante Meshawn Merrill, 20, of 438 Beverly Road, Augusta, had a scale and marijuana in her possession at the time of her arrest. A listed charge of obstructing police was added to the report emailed by the Floyd County Jail but details were not available on Merrill's arrest report.
Merrill is charged with felony possession of a drug-related object near a housing project and obstruction of an officer as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a drug-related object.