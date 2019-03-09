A Fort Payne, Alabama, man is being held at the Floyd County Jail on charges of enticing a child in the area.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Joshua Loyd Green, 37, of 1293 County Road 79, engaged with someone he thought was a child on the internet in attempts to seduce the child. He also used descriptive accounts of his intentions for his own sexual desire.
Green is charged with felony child exploitation and obscene internet contact with a child.
Report: Man punched hole in living room wall in front of a child
A Rome man was arrested Saturday and is being charged with two misdemeanors and a felony.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charvish Darnell Dargin, of 2611 Flannery St., caused harm to the victim and damaged their property when he punched a hole in the living room wall while a child was present. After he was arrested he was found with a schedule II controlled substance.
Dargin is charged with felony possession of a schedule II substance, misdemeanor battery and criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.
Man charged with drugs at Walmart
A Rome man was arrested at the West Rome Walmart and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Zachary Brandon Elicker, 34, of 8 Oxford Place, was found with a needle he used to inject methamphetamine into his body as well as additional meth.
Elicker is charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
Sheriff’s Office: Alabama teen killed in Georgia shooting
DALLAS (AP) — An Alabama teenager has died in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting at a home in Paulding County, Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the boy, believed to be 15 years old, was shot by a 14-year-old friend.
Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding Sheriff’s Office said late Friday that the names of the two teenagers were not released.
Henson says the teenager who died lived in Alabama. A hometown was not released.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m.
So far, no charges have been filed in the shooting, which remains under investigation.
