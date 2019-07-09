A Rome man was arrested on Chateau Drive after an incident Monday night where he reportedly hit someone in the face before firing a weapon.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Charles Rashun Echols, 27, of 101 Roseway Circle, violated a protective order when he showed up to the victim's house. Echols struck a witness in the face with a closed fist in front of a one-year-old child. Afterwards Echols fired a shot in the air from his gun.
Echols is charged with felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor third degree child cruelty, discharging a gun near a street, reckless conduct and simple battery.
John Popham, staff writer
Report: woman fought with officers after being stopped for shoplifting
A Floyd County woman faces felony obstruction charges after being stopped for shoplifting at the Home Depot in Rome on Tuesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Jane Sheree Bannister, 49, of 259 Perry Road, Armuchee concealed more than $400 worth of merchandise and passed all points of purchase at Home Depot around 11 a.m. Tuesday but was stopped by authorities.
Bannister fled but was caught by authorities who said she grabbed one of the officers leaving scratch marks on his arm. Bannister also faces two counts of failing to appear in court along with misdemeanor shoplifting and simple battery on an officer charges.
She is also being held on undisclosed charges out of Gordon County.