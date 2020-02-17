CANTON -- A 35-year-old Ball Ground man was charged with vehicular homicide Friday stemming from hitting a cyclist on Feb. 1 on Ball Ground Highway near Commerce Lane.
According to court documents:
Johnathan James Welch, 35, of Ball Ground has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due care in operating a motor vehicle and failure to keep a safe distance from the bicycle he hit, killing the rider. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
Welch told investigators he looked down at the center console of his 2016 Jeep Renegade while driving at about 5:30 a.m. that day. When he looked up, he said he heard and felt that he had hit something.
The cyclist killed was 43-year-old Nathaniel Pool of Jasper. Welch called 911 and spoke with investigators at the scene at the time of the crash.
Welch turned himself in at the Cherokee County jail and was released on $3,150 the same day.