A Rome man who destroyed a victim's phone to keep her from calling for help now faces a more serious charge after found police him in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Shane Riddick, 33, of 10 Granite Way, was arrested at his home Thursday afternoon. Police report that Riddick had a shotgun that was sawed off at 12 and quarter inches.
The possession of a sawed-off shotgun charge is a felony. Riddick was also charged with misdemeanors for obstructing a person from making a 911 call and battery.
Synthetic marijuana lands man in jail
A Rome man faces a single felony charge after an assault on Maple Street early Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Roosevelt Whatley, 76, of 1310 Dean St. is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana after an assault against a woman.
Police report the victim suffered bruising to the neck and cheek during the assault around 2:30 Friday morning. When police arrived they found a smoking device with synthetic marijuana residue.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Whatley was also charged with misdemeanors for battery and possession of drug related objects.
Floyd woman charged with possession of meth
A Floyd County woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christy Nicole Bagley, 30, of of 30 Bannister Drive, was found to be in possession of two glass methamphetamine pipes with residue at her home Thursday afternoon.
She was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.