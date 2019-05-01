A Ringgold man is being held in Catoosa County jail while his co-conspirator is still at large after the duo allegedly burned a woman’s body and dumped it in Tennessee last week, authorities say.
According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk:
Ricky Lee Whittemore, 49, of 385 Whittemore Hollow Road in Ringgold was arrested April 27 on charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, and felony probation violation.
Whittemore has been denied bond at this time.
On Wednesday, May 1, Sheriff Sisk said authorities are still looking for Clarence Edward McCorkle, who they say committed the acts with Whittemore. McCorkle faces the same charges of concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in addition to being a wanted fugitive out of Hamilton County, Tenn.
Sisk says a body of a young woman was discovered in Marion County, Tenn., on April 25. Subsequently, the body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Two days later, on Saturday, April 27, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department arrested Whittemore on unrelated warrants from their county.
Walker County deputies later discovered that the burned body actually died in Catoosa County and was transported to Tennessee.
“Catoosa County detectives along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded and begin conducting a joint investigation,” Sheriff Sisk said. “During the investigation, it was found that during the night time hours of April 23, and into the early morning hours of April 24, an individual died at 385 Whittemore Hollow Road Ringgold in Catoosa County from a possible overdose.”
Sisk says Whittemore and McCorkle then moved the body to Tennessee.
“After the death, Ricky Lee Whittemore and Clarence Edward McCorkle took the deceased body from the Catoosa County residence and transported it to Marion County, Tenn.,” Sisk explained. “Whittemore and McCorkle then set the deceased on fire and fled from Marion County.”
Sisk added that Whittemore traveled to 103 Chastain Road Rossville in Walker County afterwards and burned items that had been used to dispose of the deceased.
After the details of the incident came to light, Whittemore was transported to Catoosa County from Walker County on Monday, April 29.
Sisk says his agency has a good idea of the female victim’s identity, but that the body has not been officially identified yet.
“Although we believe, based on the evidence collected and witness statements, that we know the identity of the victim, at this time, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not officially identified the victim, so the name will not be released at this time,” Sisk said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clarence Edward McCorkle is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department or their local authorities immediately.