A Rome man was arrested Friday after local drug agents found several controlled substances at two different locations.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Courtney Dewayne Finley, 38, of 307 Perkins St., is charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, all felonies. Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers carried out a search warrant at his home on Perkins Street where the drugs were recovered.
He was also charged with a felony for tampering with evidence when he tried to flush some of the synthetic pot down a toilet.
Finley faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects for possession of digital scales, smoking devices and other drug related objects. Officers also added a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge for having the drugs readily available in the presence of small children.
A separate fact sheet also indicates he was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana for offenses at 117 Ashland Park Blvd. Friday morning.
While at Ashland Park, police also arrested a woman identified as Kelli Patricia Higgins, 40, of 117 Ashland Park Blvd., for possession of cocaine, a felony along with misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects and reckless conduct since the drugs were found in the presence of children.
Man charged with transaction card fraud
A Rome man has been charged with felony financial transaction card fraud for incidents that are alleged to have occurred in February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Joseph Lambert, 25, of 4 Lucille Ave., was arrested Friday on a warrant claiming that he used another man's debit card in an attempt to make purchases of less than $100 on Feb. 28.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license and faces a felony parole violation.
Man charged with assault and obstruction
A Rome man charged with reportedly striking someone in the face is also facing charges of obstruction after reports say he physically refused to give a pen back to an officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Lee Jones, 31, of 315 N. Fifth Ave., broke the victim's nose and busted their lip at his home early Friday morning. After his arrest he was taken to Floyd County Jail where he refused to comply with booking procedures and would not return a pen to officers. Reports say he physically refrained from returning the pen and had to be taken to the floor and put in handcuffs.
Jones is charged with felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery and two counts of obstruction.