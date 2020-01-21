A Rome man was jailed on charges that he kicked a woman and injured her unborn child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Matthew Lira, 26, of 15 Elizabeth Street, is charged with felony false imprisonment and terroristic threats for an incident on May 7.
He was arrested Monday after being indicted on the charges on Jan. 17. He is accused of threatening a woman as well as kicking her in the stomach and holding her against her will.
Police say he caused injuries to the unborn child when he kicked the woman in the abdomen and drug her around the home by her hair. Lira was released on bond Tuesday.
Lira is also charged with misdemeanor assault on an unborn child, battery on an unborn child, reckless conduct and battery under the Family Violence Act.
Report: Rome woman ran over sister’s footA 24-year-old Rome woman was being held on a $11,200 property bond after a domestic incident at her mother’s home ended with her allegedly injuring her sister as she was driving away.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Destiney Kay Dawson, of 3184 Rockmart Highway, SE, Lot 14, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass. On Monday evening she reportedly drove over to her mother’s house on Garden Lakes Boulevard and got into an altercation.
“When the accused drove off, she went into the yard and caused damage to the grass with the vehicle tires,” the report stated. “As she was driving off, she ran over her sister’s foot with the vehicle.”
Equipment violation ends with felony meth possession charge
A 29-year-old Silver Creek man was being held on a $5,700 property bond on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Caleb Waits, of 128 Byrd Station Road, was pulled over at Shadow Wood Circle and Ga. 101 at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for an equipment violation. When the officer realized Waits was driving on a revoked license, he transported him to jail.
While being booked into Floyd County Jail, a search of his belongings revealed a small bag of suspected meth in a jacket pocket.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
DNR warns of scam site for hunting, fishing permits
The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday it has detected a scam website for buying hunting and fishing licenses that appears to be active in both North Georgia and on the coast.
The site appears as an ad during a Google Search for “Georgia Fishing License.” It asks you to enter your personal information, including date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number and address. It gathers this info, but never asks for payment for the license.
The DNR says the website appears to have been created outside the United States, and it’s working to get it shut down. Anyone who has provided personal information to this site is encouraged to contact the investigative unit at 770-918-6408. Also, file a local police report and monitor or freeze your credit.
The only legitimate place to purchase a Georgia hunting and fishing license online is at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
Diane Wagner, night editor