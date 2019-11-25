CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at Rossville Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. Rossville Church of Christ is located at 1100 McFarland Ave. in Rossville.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Dogs sniff out over three pounds of meth
- Judge sentences teen to life plus five years in 2018 murder
- County schools at 'new low' with bus drivers
- Adairsville man arrested after accidentally firing gun inside pizza restaurant
- Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 11-17, 2019
- Rome sues upstream carpet-makers over toxic PFOAs in river
- PREP FOOTBALL: Rockmart loses 41-3 to Brooks County in the second round
- Rome suing over thirty companies in water pollution lawsuit
- The Road to Atlanta: Calhoun travels to Peach County in rematch of 2018 semifinal
- Restaurant inspections for Catoosa and Walker counties: Nov. 1-15, 2019