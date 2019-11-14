Big sales on sewing machines and specialty items will mark the start of Christmas Open House at Mama Said Sew.
Owners Kyra Rhyne, Josh Flinn, and Danielle Flinn said the Calhoun location at 405 Belwood Ave. will have a huge blowout sale during the week of Thanksgiving as part of downtown Calhoun's Christmas Open House event. They will also have a larger holiday sale in store from now until the end of December on machines.
The Calhoun location is the second store of this type the trio of owners have opened. The first, CHATTANOOGA SEWING MACHINES, is located in Chattanooga and has been opened for the last two years.
Items sold in store include everything from sewing, embroidery and quilting machines to accessories, vinyl, fabric, and notions. Mama Said Sew also offers classes and events periodically for customers to attend and learn the skills they need to create beautiful work with their machines.
Asked why they chose Calhoun as the spot for their second location, Rhyne said they found the community to be incredibly welcoming. She also said that she felt their was a need for a business like theirs in the area.
"We wanted to expand into Georgia where we felt there was a demand and need for this type of business was," Rhyne said. "We are constantly expanding and getting education on all the latest trends and tricks in the industry."
Mama Said Sew will kick-off Open Hours on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regular business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday and Monday.
For more information on Mama Said Sew and their Christmas Open House specials, call 706-383-6461.