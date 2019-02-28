Ellis Butler and Ann Butler vs. David Robinson – In a dispossessory dispute Ellis Butler and Ann Butler, 168 Alford Road, received a judgment against David Robinson, 5 Shadow Wood Circle, Silver Creek, for the amount of $1,290 plus court costs. Feb. 19.
Heritage Pointe Apartments vs. Mukti Dipita – In a dispossessory dispute Heritage Pointe Apartments, 1349 Redmond Circle, apt. H1, received a judgment against Mukti Dipita, 1347 Redmond Circle, apt. E1, for the amount of $1,989 plus court costs. Feb. 19.
Heritage Pointe Apartments vs. Hosea Henderson – In a dispossessory dispute Heritage Pointe Apartments received a default judgment against Hosea Henderson, 1347 Redmond Circle, apt. A1, for the amount of $1,989 plus court costs. Feb. 19.
DMT Family LLC vs. Todd Shepperd – In a dispossessory dispute DMT Family LLC, c/o Howard Realty, 900 N. Second Ave., received a consent judgment against Todd Shepperd, 408 W. Third St. Feb. 4, for the amount of $1,650 plus court costs. Feb. 19.
Judi Wade vs. Keith Glenn – In a dispossessory dispute Judi Wade, 1391 Burnett Ferry Road, received a default judgment against Keith Glenn, 592D Avenue A, for the amount of $492 plus court costs. Feb. 26.
Randall McCord vs. Dexter Porter – In a dispossessory dispute Randall McCord, P.O. Box 125, Silver Creek, received a judgment against Dexter Porter, 805 Charlton St., for the amount of $1,480 plus court costs. Feb. 21.
John Dempsey c/o Melissa Beillon vs. Tina Lopez – In a dispossessory dispute John Dempsey c/o Melissa Beillon, 902 Martha Berry Blvd., received a consent judgment against Tina Lopez, 7 Amelia Lane, for the amount of $444 plus court costs. Feb. 26.
Don Heath vs. Brandi O’Neil – In a dispossessory dispute Don Heath, 1946 Shorter Ave., received a default judgment against Brandi O’Neil, 109 Dellwood Drive, for the amount of $1,315. Dec. 26.
Aaron Waters vs. Robert Headrick and Kenna Greene – In a dispossessory dispute Aaron Waters, c/o Seven Hills Rentals, 176 E. Second St., received a consent judgment against Robert Headrick and Kenna Greene, 1980 Old Summerville Road, for the amount of $945 plus court costs. Feb. 26.
Nelm Street Apartments vs. Regina Haynes – In a dispossessory dispute Nelm Street Apartments c/o Seven Hills Rentals received a consent judgment against Regina Haynes, 515A Wilson Ave., for the amount of $206 plus court costs. Feb. 26.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Brianna Burge – In a contract dispute Credit Acceptance Corporation, 3520 Piedmont Road, suite 415, Atlanta, received a default judgment against Brianna Burge, 22 Tamassee Lane, apt. J6, for the amount of $5,144 plus court costs. Feb. 15.