ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joe Maddon agreed to a three-year deal to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager on Wednesday.
It reunited the World Series-winning manager of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career.
The Angels will formally introduce the 65-year-old Maddon at a news conference next week, but he already knows his way around Angel Stadium.
Maddon signed with the Angels as an undrafted catcher in 1975, and he spent the next 31 seasons working at almost every level of the organization as a player, coach and manager. He served as a big league assistant coach under five managers, and he had two stints as the Angels’ interim manager.
He was the Angels’ bench coach alongside manager Mike Scioscia during their championship season in 2002.
► Game 4 of the AL Championship Series scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast.
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 4 on Thursday night instead, with Game 5 on Friday at Yankee Stadium and Game 6 in Houston on Saturday if necessary. Houston beat New York 4-1 in the Bronx on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 series lead.
Houston will start Zack Greinke against the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka in a rematch of Game 1. Tanaka pitched six sterling innings as New York won the opener 7-0.
Golf
Senior LPGA player adds 42 strokes for penalty violationsFRENCH LICK, Ind. — The rules have changed since Lee Ann Walker last played competitive golf, and she found out the hard way.
Walker shot rounds of 85 and 74 at the Senior LPGA Championship at French Lick Resort. That was before she realized players no longer can putt when their caddies have been standing directly behind them.
She had to add 42 penalty shots to her first round, turning that into a 127, and 16 more penalty shots for the second round, turning that into a 90.
Walker is not involved in tournament golf — her last full season on the LPGA Tour was in 2008 — and the sport went through the most comprehensive overhaul of the Rules of Golf, effective this year.
Walker played the first round with Jackie Gallagher-Smith and Cathy Johnson-Forbes and said neither noticed her mistake. The second round, she played with Laura Baugh and Laura Shanahan Rowe, and they did.
NASCAR
Stenhouse signs multiyear deal with JTG DaughertyCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. landed the open seat at JTG Daugherty Racing in a multiyear deal announced Wednesday that essentially makes a seat swap with Chris Buescher and the Roush Fenway Racing team.
Buescher had a clause in his contract that gave him a rare opportunity to leave the No. 47 Chevrolet of JTG and return to Roush Fenway Racing. That move happened last month and came as a surprise to Stenhouse, who thought he was signed through 2021 to drive the No. 6 Ford.
Dumped into a tight free-agent market with no warning, Stenhouse made quick use of a new management team owned by Kevin Harvick, and the KHI group needed less than a month to get Stenhouse’s deal complete.
The 32-year-old Stenhouse moves to a two-car Chevrolet team with JTG Daugherty that is consistently inconsistent, but it’s ultimately a soft landing from his harsh booting after 10 seasons with Roush Fenway in the Ford family.
Stenhouse is a two-time Xfinity Series champion but made the playoffs just once in seven seasons, despite driving what team owner Jack Roush considers the anchor car of his two-car organization. Stenhouse has just two career wins at the Cup Series level, both of them coming in 2017, and is currently 21st in the standings.