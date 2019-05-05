We don’t often feature couples for our 20-under-40 spotlights, but Luke and Sarah Martin are a pretty remarkable pair. The two local attorneys are certainly driven.
Luke is from Armuchee and Sarah is, well, kind of from New York. Since she’s lived here from the age of seven and graduated from Rome High School we’ll go ahead and claim her as our own. They’re both Berry College graduates — she graduated with a double major in Spanish and International studies.
While they also both went to the University of Alabama School of Law, only one of them had a full-tuition academic scholarship. We’ll let you figure out who had to pay for college...we’ll talk about his law career first.
Luke interned at the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office and went through the Dalton and Cartersville offices before coming home to Floyd County three years ago. Joining the U.S. Army reserves Judge Advocate General Corps helped when dealing with other attorneys and criminal defendants.
“The military let me grow a thick skin,” Luke says, recounting several times he’d been chewed out while attempting to find a resolution in a criminal case.
Although, he’s in the trenches at the D.A.’s office, he describes his wife Sarah as the real lawyer in the family. She has worked as an attorney for Jenkins, Bowen & Walker, PC in Cartersville mostly doing civil litigation but also served as an assistant solicitor for the Bartow County Probate Court and the Adairsville Municipal Court.
But soon she’ll be coming back home.
“I will start as an attorney at Brinson Askew when I finish my maternity leave,” she says.
The couple has recently been blessed with a newborn daughter, Claire who joins their family in addition to 2-year-old son Henry.
Sarah and Luke are both active in the community. She’s a member of the Junior Service League of Rome and he’s a member of Rome Rotary. This is a couple to watch as they do big things for our community.