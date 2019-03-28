On Saturday, 15 Gordon County 4-H’ers traveled to the University of Georgia Livestock Instructional Arena to in Athens to take part in the annual Georgia 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest.
Junior 4-H’ers, those in fourth grade to eighth grade, judged six classes of livestock, including Angus heifers, performance Hereford bulls, performance Yorkshire breeding gilts, commercial gilts, breeding does and wether dam ewes. In addition to these class placings, juniors also gave two sets of reasons, telling a judge why they placed the class they way that they did, and answered a set of ten questions on another class.
Senior 4-H’ers, those students in high school, completed all of these activities, as well placing two additional classes of performance breeding ewes and market steers and giving two additional sets of reasons.
The junior high individual of the contest, winning first place out of 41 kids, was Rebekah McElrath, an eighth-grade student at Red Bud Middle School. Third place individual was Roberto Romero, also an eighth-grade student at Red Bud Middle School. Also in the top 10 were fourth place Lowry Duggin, a fifth-grader at Calhoun Elementary School; sixth place Ben Williams, a seventh-grader at Calhoun Middle School; and 10th place Kylie Hurd, a seventh-grader at Red Bud Middle School.
Additional junior team members were Katie Reynolds, a seventh-grader at Calhoun Middle School, and Hunter Petty, an eighth-grader at Red Bud Middle School.
Gordon County 4-H’s Junior Team won first place by a convincing margin of victory of nearly 50 points, continuing a 13-year streak of state championships at the junior level.
The senior team, who were fourth high point team out of 10 teams, consisted of Gracy Sexton, 12th grade; Annelies Carr, 12th grade; Brent McDaniel, 11th grade; Josh Carr, 9th grade; all from Sonoraville High School and Bryson Smith, a 10th-grader at Calhoun High School.
Three youth competed as individuals in the contest including Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, and Hannah McElrath, all 10th-graders from Sonoraville High School. Individually, Gabrielle Ralston was recognized as second high individual, Hannah McElrath was fifth high individual and Jazmine Ralston was seventh high individual. The teams are coached by Gordon County 4-H program assistant Tim Street.
4-H and Tractor Supply kick off Spring Paper Clover Campaign in Gordon County
Every year, 4-Her’s in Gordon County participate in a number of 4-H programs to help improve their knowledge and leadership skills. This spring, the local Calhoun Tractor Supply store is continuing their long-standing partnership with 4-H for the 2019 Spring Paper Clover Campaign to make it possible for more youth in the community to experience 4-H’s youth-led, hands-on programming.
Through April 7, Gordon County Tractor Supply customers can participate in the 2019 Spring Paper Clover campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to individual 4-H members wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country. The number of scholarships distributed to students following the spring campaign will be determined based on the total amount raised.
“The Tractor Supply Company store in Calhoun has been a great partner of Gordon County 4-H for many years,” says 4-H County Extension Agent Allie Griner. “We appreciate their support and are excited to take part in this twice annual event to raise funds specifically for youth to attend camps and leadership conferences.”
In 2019 alone, Gordon County 4-H has awarded 43 youth with partial scholarships to attend camp, and Paper Clover Drive funds provide a portion of that financial assistance for youth.
Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $14,000,000 in essential funding. The Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, raised over $1,000,000 during the fall 2018 campaign. The fundraising effort directly supports numerous 4-H programs in Gordon County.
4-H Calendar
Through April 7
Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Drive
Saturday
Area BB Qualifying Match
April 5
State Dairy Judging Competition
April 6-7
4-H Senior Conference