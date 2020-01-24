BATON ROUGE, La — LSU coach Ed Orgeron agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season, the university announced on Friday.
The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.
Contract language, which remains subject to approval by the board of supervisors, calls for a base salary of $6 million plus various performance-related bonuses.
The 58-year-old Orgeron was the consensus 2019 national coach of the year.
He has led LSU to a 40-9 mark since initially taking over on an interim basis in 2016. Of his 40 wins at LSU, 12 have come against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the match-up, including seven in 2019, which stands at the most in college football history for a single season.
NFL
Brown released on bail after arrest on felony chargesFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.
Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said.
Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge’s questions.
Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.
► Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police say they found marijuana in his car.
He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland’s west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car.
Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in a police cruiser while his vehicle was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and “small amounts” of marijuana were found in three places. The marijuana was seized as evidence.
Men’s Basketball
Former elite recruit Whitney choosing to leave KentuckyLEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney said on his verified Twitter that his time at the school “has not gone as I had hoped” and that he will leave the No. 15 Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Whitney averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds and started eight of Kentucky’s first 11 games. He hasn’t played more than 11 minutes during the past seven contests and recorded just three points and three rebounds in that stretch.
The Chicago native thanked coach John Calipari and others in his post and added that “the business of basketball waits for no one, and sometimes tough choices need to be made in order to progress.”
The school said in a release that Whitney can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules if he decides to do so. Calipari stated in the release that he wanted to continue coaching him but understood his decision “and as we always do here, will support him in whatever way we can.”
Kentucky (14-4) visits No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.