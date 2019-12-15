Many remember Evon Billups as the first black person to lead a department in the Floyd County government, but she also led many parts of Lovejoy Baptist Church.
The former county elections supervisor led the kitchen staff, the community service projects, and she also handled the church’s financials. She passed away in April after a brief illness. On Sunday after their morning service, Lovejoy members gathered to name the church’s kitchen after Billups.
“She helped so many people,” said Valeria McIntosh, Billups’ younger sister, who came from Atlanta to witness the unveiling of the sign. “My mother died when I was 12. So she was more like a mother than she was a sister. She gave to the church, she gave to the family. She was just a loving and giving person.”
The Rev. Carey Ingram fought back tears as he spoke of Billups. It was his idea to name the kitchen after her. People spoke of the mentorship, the love, and care she offered from the kitchen at Lovejoy. It felt like the perfect place to remember her.
“She’d be in that place until 11 o’clock by herself,” he said. “She was who she was, and she loved this church. She showed that by the work she did in this church.”
Members of the kitchen staff remembered Billups as a mentor. Some said if it had not been for Billups, they aren’t sure where they would be in the church.
“She took me up under her wing,” said Christopher Stubbs, who has been serving as the head of the kitchen staff since Billups passed. “She really helped me find my niche in the church.”
“We’ve been under Miss Billups for close to 15 years,” said April Sams, who also serves on the kitchen staff. “It’s been hard for all of us.”
Alvin Jackson, a Rome City Schools board member, is a member of Lovejoy Baptist and grew up with Billups in East Rome. He said the occasion was perfect to remember her.
“I think it’s a wonderful occasion,” he said. “She deserves the honor.”
Esther Vaughn chaired the elections board for years and worked alongside Billups there and in church. She has taken over the community service projects at the church. It hasn’t been easy, and she fought back tears as she talked about her lifelong friend.
“I don’t know how she did it,” said Vaughn. “She was very meticulous in everything she did. She had everything intact. She would have our hotel room, snacks, everything.”
Vaughn is confident that the church will find a permanent replacement to fill Billups' positions.
The kitchen at Lovejoy is officially named “Evon Billups’ Kitchen.”