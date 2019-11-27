For the 31st year in a row, the Thanksgiving Love Feast, which was inspired by a pastor’s 4-year-old daughter, collected donations and prepared for its annual Thanksgiving feast at the Rome Civic Center on Wednesday.
The Thanksgiving feast will be held on Thursday.
Terrell Shields and his wife, Silvia Shields, collected donations from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday. Some of the donations included winter clothes and desserts. They expect to feed and donate clothes to over 3,000 people this year.
When they first started the feast 31 years ago, Shields said they fed close to 900 people. Last year, the feast fed close to 3,000 people and they expect to see an increase this year. He attributes the growth in attendance over the last three decades to the loss of jobs in Rome and a growing population.
“The economy plays a great role in it,” said Shields, “and the closure of some good jobs in Rome. We serve some of the former clients of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital.” Northwest Regional closed in June of 2011. About 180 patients were affected by the closure.
People in need can also speak to volunteers for emotional support at the feast. While it is not classified as counseling, the pastor said he has witnessed the emotional support help people.
“We had one young lady on the verge of committing suicide, and after seeking support, she didn’t.” Shields said this particular woman now volunteers at the Love Feast every year.
If people want to donate to Love Feast next year, they can make checks payable to "The Thanksgiving Love Feast," or they can do cash donations and mail them to P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA.