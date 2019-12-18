U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, made the following speech on the floor of the House Dec. 18, 2019,before the historic vote on the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump:
I thank my colleague from Georgia and friend, Mr. Collins.
Madam Speaker, I rise today in opposition not only to these articles of impeachment but in strong opposition to the process that has brought us to this point.
Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are all about process. Our Founders knew that a government without constraints could accuse anyone of any crime at any time, even without compelling evidence.
That's why the 5th and the 14th Amendments established a bedrock principle of 'innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.' But on November the 14th, Speaker Pelosi informed the press that the President should prove his innocence when she stated, 'Mr. President, if you have anything that shows your innocence, then he should make that known.'
The Constitution also guarantees that the accused can call witnesses to testify on their behalf, but the Republicans and the President were continually denied that right throughout this process. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right of the defense. His identity has been kept secret before you take this historic vote today.
One week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilot gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers during that sham trial. Pontius Pilot afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this President in this process.
I yield back.