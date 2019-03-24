This season your Chattanooga Lookouts will take the field as the Montañas de Chattanooga for three games as a part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión.
The Copa Cup is a season-long initiative by Minor League Baseball that celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture. The Lookouts are one of 72 teams across Minor League Baseball, and the only team in the Southern League, who were chosen for this initiative.
“We chose the Montañas name, and our colors, to pay homage to the two mountains that shape Chattanooga,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “This initiative is a great way to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city.”
The team kicks off this initiative with Hispanic Heritage Day on Sunday, April 28. This game also marks the start of La Paz Chattanooga’s Semana Latina, a week-long celebration of Latino culture in Chattanooga. Since 2016, the Lookouts have partnered with La Paz to help reach the local Latino community. Last year the Lookouts raised over $2,500 for the non-profit organization.
“Lookouts games are a great place for the Chattanooga community to come together,” said La Paz Director of Marketing and Business Development Angela Garcia. “We are excited to cheer on Las Montañas de Chattanooga and to celebrate Chattanooga’s Latino heritage”
On top of Hispanic Heritage Day, the Lookouts will also wear their Montañas jerseys on Saturday, June 22 and Friday, July 19. The game on June 22 features appearances by Peppa and George Pig while the game in July caps off the team’s 2019 Copa days with fireworks.
Official Montañas de Chattanooga on field hats are available exclusively online today. More merchandise will be available throughout the season.
The Lookouts 2019 season begins on Thursday, April 4 when the Lookouts face off against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. Tickets for this season, including season tickets and mini plans, are now on sale. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season’s best games, call the ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.