The Oakwood Christian High School Lady Eagles took the softball field for the first time in two weeks on Friday night, and led 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning at Lookout Valley.
However, the Lady Jackets erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game 13-7.
Avery Green was the only Oakwood player with two hits and she also finished with two runs scored. Lily Green had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the top of the third inning. Grayson Broadrick and Olivia Guest each had one RBI in the loss.
Oakwood was scheduled to play Howard on Tuesday in Chattanooga. First pitch was slated for 5:30 p.m. at the East Lake Youth Foundation fields (3601 Dodds Avenue).