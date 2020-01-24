In Lookout Mountain this year, citizens can expect continued work towards the trails project -- an effort to build a physical connection within the community.
A new trail system would create a connection between the new town center, Fairyland Elementary, and Covenant College, as well as other trail systems in the area. There will be a loop trail at Victory Garden, as well as a trail that connects Covenant College with Lula Lake and the park system trails. The trail system, in the big picture, would create sidewalks, parks, paths, trails, and green spaces.
All of this, according to Vice Mayor Arch Willingham, is in relation to the new town center.
“Town hall was an old kind of junky looking structure." said Willingham. "We had the issue of income tax, and we’re so close to the state line. When a realtor comes to our side of the mountain, we have to have something pretty to offer, especially to tourism."
In November of 2019, Lookout Mountain City Council approved a new zoning district to accommodate the renovations to Town Hall and the new town center. Willingham regards this as the most notable accomplishment of 2019 by the city.
“[Lookout Mountain] is a great place to live," he said. "It's safe, it's pretty, and it's just fun."